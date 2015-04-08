Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 8, 2015
1. Lily James
Lily James continued her princess-style streak for the Tokyo premiere of Cinderella, selecting an exquisite peach off-the-shoulder Elie Saab Haute Couture confection with voluminous layers of tulle.
-
April 8, 2015
2. Freida Pinto
At the screening of Desert Dancer, Freida Pinto put her fashion foot forward in a violet long-sleeve lace Elie Saab Haute Couture dress with delicate floral applique detailing, complete with neutral pumps.
-
April 8, 2015
3. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow struck a fierce pose at the Dial A Prayer premiere in a sexy lace cut-out Noam Hanoch LBD that she styled with David Yurman earrings, a black clutch, and black lace pumps.
-
April 8, 2015
4. Gigi Hadid
Fashion’s favorite It girl Gigi Hadid celebrated the new Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge in a white Rails blouse tucked into a pair of bright cobalt blue Cameo culottes, accessorizing with a Long Lost Jewelry necklace and nude Louboutin pumps.
-
April 8, 2015
5. Lake Bell
Lake Bell stole the spotlight at the New York premiere of Dior and I in a sleek fiery orange tux-inspired Dior cadi dress, accenting the bold hue with a citrus clutch and graphic mules.
