Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 7, 2015
1. Lily James
Lily James reached for the stars at the Tokyo press conference of Cinderella in a charming celestial-embroidered Valentino dress, featuring stars and moons, with ankle-strap nude pumps.
-
April 7, 2015
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney was the picture of elegance on the Columbia University campus in an ivory skirt set topped with sophisticated oatmeal-hued coat that she accented with a red Tod’s carryall (that matched her lip) and floral print pumps.
-
April 7, 2015
3. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo stepped out for a stroll in a luxe printed fur coat layered over an azure blue turtleneck knit and destroyed skinnies. A black croc holdall and black boots rounded out her look.
-
April 7, 2015
4. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon perfected her spring style with a playful leaf-print knee-length skirt that she styled with a black top, a classic denim jacket from Fidelity, a long gold pendant, and cream accessories.
-
April 7, 2015
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went ‘90s grunge for her night out, updating her white tee and black maxi skirt with a tough black leather moto jacket, a buffalo plaid shirt tied at her waist, a black purse, and lace-up heels.
