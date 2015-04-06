Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 6, 2015
1. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart brought her trademark edge to the Clouds of Sils Maria screening in a sexy-chic teal netted Self-Portrait jumpsuit that she styled with Jennifer Fisher rings and black pumps.
-
April 6, 2015
2. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster promoted Furious 7 at the AOL Build Speaker Series, flaunting her toned midriff in a black knit A.L.C. skirt set, with lavender pumps.
-
April 6, 2015
3. Jaime King
Expectant mom Jaime King partied it up in West Hollywood in an easy, baby bump-skimming Ellery LWD, complete with Jennifer Fisher jewelry, a cool textured leather jacket, a ladylike Hayden Lasher top-handle purse, and black over-the-knee boots.
-
April 6, 2015
4. Heather Graham
For her visit to the SiriusXM Studios, Heather Graham opted for a sleek white bustier one-piece that she topped with a red-hot coat, a long pendant, and strappy red heels.
-
April 6, 2015
5. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts went for a ‘70s-inspired look on her night out, selecting a caramel cropped knit A.L.C. top that she styled with belted high-waist boot-leg jeans, a silver mirrored Loeffler Randall cross-body purse, and dalmatian-print Bionda Castana pumps.
