Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 5, 2015
1. Bella Thorne
For her visit to the Fox & Friends set, Bella Thorne offset the modest hemline length of her ivory leather Alice + Olivia calf-grazing skirt with a floral Milly crop top that revealed her toned midriff. Black Stuart Weitzman mules completed her look.
-
April 5, 2015
2. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum struck a pose at the NBC Universal Summer Press Day in a strapless black re-embroidered lace Marchesa cocktail dress and black strappy sandals.
-
April 5, 2015
3. Jenna Dewan-Tatum
Jenna Dewan-Tatum made an appearance at the Forward by Elyse Walker and David Koma dinner in a sexy cut-out asymmetric David Koma design with black sandals.
Bella Thorne
