Look of the Day
-
April 3, 2015
1. Olivia Munn
Olivia Munn stepped out to celebrate the new Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge in a whimsical print blouse that she tucked into a bold black-and-yellow graphic mini, both by A.L.C. To further up her chic factor, she topped off her look with a black leather jacket draped casually over her shoulders, a black clutch, and ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 3, 2015
2. Zoe Saldana
New mom Zoe Saldana flaunted her figure at the Samsung Galaxy event in a curve-hugging one-shoulder graphic-print Roland Mouret sheath that she styled with Porter Lyons earrings, rings by Graziela Gems, Rachel Katz, and Melissa Kaye, and goldenrod yellow Louboutin pumps.
-
April 3, 2015
3. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth took a more classic approach, hitting the Samsung Galaxy event in an elegant white tulip-embroidered black silk Prabal Gurung dress, with Jennifer Fisher studs, a Rauwolf clutch and black Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
-
April 3, 2015
4. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle struck a fierce pose at the Forward by Elyse Walker and David Koma dinner in a sexy navy one-shoulder asymmetric David Koma design, accessorizing with diamond studs, her go-to bangle, and nude ankle-strap Ann Taylor pumps.
-
April 3, 2015
5. Claire Danes
At a screening series of Homeland, Claire Danes flirted with a navy metallic organza lurex fit-and-flared Prabal Gurung frock for the occasion, completing her look with cerulean blue pumps.
