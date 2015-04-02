Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2015
1. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster was a vision at the Los Angeles premiere of Furious 7 in a whimsical star fish-embroidered dusty blue Valentino tulle creation that looked as though it was as light as air. She accessorized with a pale blue clutch and nude sandals.
-
April 2, 2015
2. Jennifer Lopez
American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez amped up the glam factor in a printed split-sleeve blouse and white tailored shorts from her own design collection at Kohl’s, finishing her look with a pile of gold jewelry—rings by Effy Jewelry and Jennifer Fisher, Vita Fede hoops and bracelets, and a bracelet from her Jennifer Lopez for Endless Jewelry Collection—and metallic Giuseppe Zanotti stilettos.
-
April 2, 2015
3. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel lit up the Furious 7 red carpet in a stunning plunge-neck cut-out yellow Cushnie et Ochs number, complete with a Jennifer Fisher earring, select rings and a black-and-gold box clutch.
-
April 2, 2015
4. Ciara
For her appearance on Live with Kelly and Michael, Ciara channeled her inner goddess with a breezy Grecian-inspired strapless white gown with two-toned sandals.
-
April 2, 2015
5. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum dined out in West Hollywood in a pretty delicate-strap little black Tanya Taylor frock with bold abstract floral-like prints. The final touches? A red Elie Saab clutch and black ankle-strap sandals.
