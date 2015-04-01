Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2015
1. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron stole the spotlight at the Dark Places premiere in a strapless black lace and silk crepe Dior Haute Couture dress with sequined navy blue and black embroidery, styling it with minimal accessories, like a black Dior clutch and no-fuss ankle-strap sandals.
-
April 1, 2015
2. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was the picture of sophistication at the Chanel Paris-Salzburg show in a sequined black tweed Chanel skirt set, complete with a long black purse and platform sandals.
-
April 1, 2015
3. Lily Collins
Lily Collins bared a sliver of midriff at the Chanel Paris-Salzburg show in a black satin bustier top and a leather asymmetric-zipper A-line skirt, with graphic strappy sling-back sandals.
-
April 1, 2015
4. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson shimmered at the Chanel Paris-Salzburg show in a muted metallic Chanel Couture threads that she gave a tough twist with black leather lace-up booties.
-
April 1, 2015
5. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner was snapped out and about in New York City in a furry-sleeved gray sweater that she styled with a gray skirt-pant hybrid and smoke gray pumps. Black shades and a black carryall completed her look.
