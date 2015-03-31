Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 31, 2015
1. Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes debuted a hot new look at the Woman in Gold premiere and revealed glimpses of skin in a pink floral beaded Zac Posen cocktail dress with cut-out detailing, complete with a single gold bangle and classic black pumps.
March 31, 2015
2. Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning was minimalist-chic at the Effie Gray premiere in a frill-free pale lavender-blue Wes Gordon cady gown, amping up the shine with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
March 31, 2015
3. Rihanna
Leave it to Rihanna to toughen up a demure skirt set. At the Tidal Launch Event, the star styled a blue cotton jacquard Dior jacket (sans layers) with a matching skirt, square hoops, and white calf-high Dior boots.
March 31, 2015
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski was aflutter as she left a dinner event in a black strapless Marchesa number with an incredible fiery orange ostrich feather skirt, complete with lace-up sandals.
March 31, 2015
5. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift hit the town with friends in a black paneled crop top with a white pleated skater skirt. The finishing touches? A sweet heart-stamped purse, her signature red lip, and black peep-toes.
