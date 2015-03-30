Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth made a bold statement at the Arts Museums of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala in a stunning strapless red-and-white embroidered polka-dot Dior Haute Couture column, complete with a siren red lip and white Dior clutch.
-
March 30, 2015
2. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was a vision at the 2015 Jameson Empire Awards in an extraordinary black-and-white floral embroidered Oscar de la Renta creation that covered her arms and pooled at her feet.
-
March 30, 2015
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington mixed prints like a pro at the Variety Studio Actors on Actors event in a flirty polka dot-and-floral Giambattista Valli dress that she styled with a berry lip, a black timepiece, and red lace Bionda Castana pumps.
-
March 30, 2015
4. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko wowed at the 2015 Jameson Empire Awards in a sexy navy blue Julien Macdonald design with a plunging sheer lace yoke. Her shoe of choice? Silver Jimmy Choo sandals.
-
March 30, 2015
5. Kate Mara
Kate Mara amped up the shine at the Arts Museums of San Francisco Mid-Winter Gala in an sparkle-embroidered strapless Dior Haute Couture tea-length tulle dress, complete with Dior Fine Jewelry, a Dior clutch, and black sandals.
