Look of the Day
March 29, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham landed in LAX in the chicest travel ensemble—she layered a black sleeveless coat over a draped black top and dark rinse skinnies, and styled the combo with a statement gold pendant, a nude clutch, and black boots.
March 29, 2015
2. Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne channeled her inner Barbie for her appearance on The View in a hot pink AQ/AQ crop top and matching scuba skirt with pink Carvela Kurt Geiger d’Orsay pumps.
March 29, 2015
3. Jaime King
Expectant mom Jaime King dressed her baby bump in a fitted print Tularosa jacket and dark skinnies, accessorizing with a ladylike top-handle purse and lace-up Loeffler Randall sandals.
