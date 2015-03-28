Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 28, 2015
1. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung took her pup Ewok for a walk in a summery blue palm tree-print Attention by Kmart top that she styled with a black mini, a black perforated Loeffler Randall bucket bag, and stacked ankle-tie Sol Sana sandals.
-
March 28, 2015
2. Alison Brie
Alison Brie shimmered at the Get Hard premiere in a multicolor all-over sequin-striped sheer Emilio Pucci number with black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
March 28, 2015
3. AnnaLynne McCord
AnnaLynne McCord hit the red carpet at the Sports Spectacular Luncheon in a coral curve-hugging Ted Baker London dress that she styled with an armor ring and two-toned ankle-cuff pumps.
