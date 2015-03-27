Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 27, 2015
1. Kate Middleton
Expectant mom Kate Middleton (who is due at the end of April) got her glow on as she toured London’s Stephen Lawrence Centre in a bright, cheery fuchsia Mulberry coat that she styled with her go-to black clutch and pumps.
March 27, 2015
2. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly hit the opening event of Louis Vuitton “Series 2” in Beijing clad in all LV—a tweedy-cool embellished skirt set with patent black accessories.
March 27, 2015
3. Katy Perry
At the world premiere of her Prismatic tour, Katy Perry gave her sleek tuxedo Balenciaga dress a dangerously sexy spin when she paired her otherwise smart look with a cool ear cuff, thigh-high leather lace-up Giambattista Valli boots, and a brooding lip.
March 27, 2015
4. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko struck a girly note at the Madrid premiere of The Water Diviner in a modern black Lanvin number that revealed a panel of hot pink at the side. She complemented the flirty shade with pink drop earrings and sweet heart-motif Louboutin sandals.
March 27, 2015
5. Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler suited up for New York Spring Spectacular in a spectacularly chic oversize tuxedo blazer that she styled with a sexy keyhole top underneath, black cigarette pants, teardrop earrings, a black satin clutch, and floral ankle-cuff sandals.
