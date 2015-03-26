Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2015
1. Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks cranked up the drama at the Mad Men Black & Red Ball in a teal butterfly-embroidered taffeta Zac Posen gown with an incredible sweeping detachable ball skirt. The finishing touch? Brilliant diamonds that glittered from her lobes and wrist.
-
March 26, 2015
2. January Jones
At the Mad Men Black & Red Ball, January Jones took a more literal approach and stuck to the theme with a beaded red-and-black layered Prabal Gurung design.
-
March 26, 2015
3. Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster stepped out for a good cause, hitting the Sports Spectacular Luncheon Benefiting Cedars-Sinai in a black knit Paule Ka crop top and an embellished scuba Asos midi skirt that she styled with a black clutch and red suede Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
March 26, 2015
4. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka struck a ladylike pose at the Mad Men Black & Red Ball in a strapless fit-and-flared midi-length dress embroidered with metallic threads, complementing the sparkles with Norman Silverman diamonds, an embellished box clutch and bejeweled silver sandals.
-
March 26, 2015
5. Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez worked her curves at the Nuevas Latinas Living Fabulosa Launch in a skin-skimming white lace sheath with nude pumps.
