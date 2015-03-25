Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 25, 2015
1. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris amped up the fun factor at the 2015 Into Film Awards in a playfully embroidered white Peter Pilotto shift dress that she styled with black ankle-strap pumps.
March 25, 2015
2. Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney took on the ‘70s trend for a night out on the town in a black feathered Giambattista Valli Haute Couture top and jazzy Giambattista Valli chevron pants, styling the two with a black coat and a dark clutch.
March 25, 2015
3. Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks was snapped at the American Greetings launch event for #ThanksList in an exquisitely lace embroidered pale blue Monique Lhuillier number that she topped with a sleek coat and pastel Stuart Weitzman sandals.
March 25, 2015
4. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek celebrated the opening of Christopher Kane’s London flagship store in Christopher Kane, naturally. She styled her shimmery emerald green dress with metallic fuchsia accessories and magenta pumps.
March 25, 2015
5. Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert took the minimalist route for her visit to the SiriusXM studios, selecting a sleek black-and-ivory halter Vatanika culotte jumpsuit, complete with a shiny metallic belt and delicate black sandals.
