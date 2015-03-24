Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2015
1. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried hit the red carpet for the While We’re Young premiere in New York City in a flirty red and white Valentino dress. Red sandals, a smokey eye and a double-braided hairdo amped up the look.
-
March 24, 2015
2. Léa Seydoux
Léa Seydoux attended the Paris premiere of Journal D’Une Femme De Chambre in a très chic Prada LBD, which she styled with ornate earrings and siren red lips, nails, and pumps.
-
March 24, 2015
3. Dree Hemingway
At the NYC premiere of While We’re Young, Dree Hemingway epitomized cool in a menswear-inspired Chloe look, adding an undone ribbon and bright clutch for extra flair.
-
March 24, 2015
4. Rita Ora
Rita Ora stopped by the Z100 studio in a violet-red Barbara Bui suit with a matching turtleneck and gray Casadei pumps.
-
March 24, 2015
5. Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel premiered Season 5 of HBO’s Game of Thrones in a bright Mugler skirt and powder blue tank, which she paired with Tamara Mellon sandals and a metallic clutch.
