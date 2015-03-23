Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 23, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence attended the screening of Serena in a flirty Christian Dior Couture minidress decorated with sequins, stripes, and cutouts. Kimberly McDonald and Ana Khouri jewelry completed Lawrence's sexy look.
March 23, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington turned heads in a two-tone number by Hellessy at the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills. To give her timeless look a modern edge, Washington carried an artsy Anya Hindmarch clutch.
March 23, 2015
3. Rihanna
Rihanna wore an embellished silk satin Christian Dior dress to the Los Angeles premiere of Home. Moody makeup and architecturally shaped Christian Dior pumps complemented her sugary ensemble.
March 23, 2015
4. January Jones
For the New York screening of AMC's Mad Men at The Museum of Modern Art, January Jones chose a belted navy blue Preen ensemble with an embroidered bodice. Nicholas Kirkwood strappy sandals and bold lip finished off the actress's look.
March 23, 2015
5. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough worked a buttercup-colored Monique Lhuillier drop waist number for the Create & Cultivates Speaker Celebration in Los Angeles. To balance out the super sweet hue, Hough accessorized with black grommet-studded sandals by Tamara Mellon.
