Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2015
1. Jennifer Lopez
The star sparkled in a midnight blue Elie Saab romper that featured a multitude of sequins and slivers of sheer fabric, which she paired with suede Casadei pumps and a selection of Endless Jewelry.
-
March 22, 2015
2. Holliday Grainger
Holliday Grainger hit the Cinderella London premiere in a n ethereal white Vionnet gown. A bright red lip finished the charming look.
-
March 22, 2015
3. Pippa Middleton
The It-Brit stepped out for the inaugural ParaSnowBall gala in London, where she wowed in a plunging ice-hued Hugo Boss gown.
March 22, 20151 of 3
Jennifer Lopez
The star sparkled in a midnight blue Elie Saab romper that featured a multitude of sequins and slivers of sheer fabric, which she paired with suede Casadei pumps and a selection of Endless Jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM