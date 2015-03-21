Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 21, 2015
1. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko stunned in a printed georgette Cut25 by Yigal Azrouël jumpsuit at the The Water Diviner photocall in London. Statement open-toe sandals and minimal makeup completed the actress's knockout look.
March 21, 2015
2. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner made a case for white toppers while out and about in NYC in a collarless cream-colored Stella McCartney coat with larger-than-life grommets. The actress accessorized with statement earrings and chic strappy sandals.
March 21, 2015
3. Amy Adams
Amy Adams arrived at The Hollywood Reporters’ 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Luncheon in a figure flattering sheath by Roland Mouret. Accessories-wise, Adams opted for Jimmy Choo.
