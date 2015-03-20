Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 20, 2015
1. Lily James
Lily James skipped out on an ultra-fem gown and chose a modern Balenciaga number for the London premiere of Cinderella. Sleek, pulled back hair complemented the actress's architectural look and showed off her edgy-chic earrings.
-
March 20, 2015
2. Allison Williams
Allison Williams worked a cream-colored laser cut sheath with a peek-a-boo hem to the SAMA Eyewear Launch in Los Angeles. Minimal makeup and classic pointy-toe pumps completed the look.
-
March 20, 2015
3. Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie's pink pixie really popped when she stepped out in an all-black ensemble featuring a sheer patterned top and wide-leg pants.
-
March 20, 2015
4. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum stepped out in NYC in a brown and white floral midi skirt that she paired with a belted sweater and a forest green topper. Rossum kept the color scheme going straight down to her accessories with white sandals and a brown and white handbag.
-
March 20, 2015
5. Olivia Munn
For a day out in Los Angeles, Munn paired cropped wide-leg animal print trousers with a breezy white top and accessorized with a sunny yellow handbag and black wedge booties. The finishing touch? A hot pink lip.
