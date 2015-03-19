Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2015
1. Rita Ora
Rita Ora hit the opening of the Contour Centenary Bar to celebrate 100 years of the iconic Coca-Cola bottle in a siren-red dress by Veni Vici Couture.
-
March 19, 2015
2. Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester posed at the opening of Like Sunday, Like Rain in an Etro blouse and gold trousers, and strappy Louboutin sandals.
-
March 19, 2015
3. Gwen Stefani
At The Hollywood Reporters’ 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Luncheon, Gwen Stefani worked a black and white polka-dot Dolce & Gabbana dress. She completed the look with retro waves and her signature red lip.
-
March 19, 2015
4. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne hit the Danny Collins premiere in New York City in a shimmering Lanvin dress, black tights and gold pumps. Her wavy lob finished the chic look.
-
March 19, 2015
5. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana stopped by The Hollywood Reporters’ 25 Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood Luncheon in a wine-red Giambattista Valli frock and Jennifer Meyer jewelry.
