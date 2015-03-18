Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 18, 2015
1. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger brought the "florals for spring" theme to the next level when she stepped out onto the red carpet in a petal-pretty lavender Alexander McQueen creation with billowing tiered ruffles and cut-outs on each side. White accessories complemented her picture-perfect look.
-
March 18, 2015
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba dined out for a good cause, selecting an elegant origami-draped cream-and-black Max Mara jumpsuit for the Independent School Alliance for Minority Affairs Impact Awards Dinner. She accessorized with Melissa Kaye Jewelry earrings, Rachel Katz cuff, a studded minaudiere, and classic black pumps.
-
March 18, 2015
3. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton’s look for her visit to the Brookhill Children’s Centre was spot on. She wore a playful black-and-white polka dot Asos skater dress (that sold out within minutes), complete with a black Mulberry clutch and Stuart Weitzman pumps.
-
March 18, 2015
4. Emmy Rossum
At the SiriusXM studios yesterday, Emmy Rossum got in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day in a sculptural shamrock-green fit-and-flared dress with nude pumps.
-
March 18, 2015
5. Amanda Seyfried
At the Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Amanda Seyfried hardened her ruched navy polka dot Givenchy dress with a cool black leather J Brand moto jacket.
March 18, 20151 of 5
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger brought the "florals for spring" theme to the next level when she stepped out onto the red carpet in a petal-pretty lavender Alexander McQueen creation with billowing tiered ruffles and cut-outs on each side. White accessories complemented her picture-perfect look.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM