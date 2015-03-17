Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 17, 2015
1. Suki Waterhouse
Suki Waterhouse was nothing short of angelic at the New York premiere of Insurgent, sweeping the red carpet in a blush cut-out plunging Reem Acra creation embroidered with exquisite beadwork.
-
March 17, 2015
2. Shailene Woodley
For her appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman, Shailene Woodley played with a more ladylike silhouette with a Mary Katrantzou design that boasted a paisley lace embroidered bodice and an A-line skirt of modest length. Black ankle-strap pumps served as her shoe of choice.
-
March 17, 2015
3. Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow struck a pose at the Full Circle premiere in navy jacquard Monique Lhuillier separates that she styled with a teal Edie Parker minaudiere and teal mesh open-toe Monique Lhuillier sandals.
-
March 17, 2015
4. Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz dared to take a risk at the New York premiere of Insurgent, making a statement in a wild sparkly embroidered pink-and-inky blue Dior Haute Couture silk dress with a lace cape. Dior jewelry and black sandals completed her look.
-
March 17, 2015
5. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko hit the London premiere of Dior and I in a sophisticated green double-face felted cashmere Dior coat dress with delicate metallic gold Dior sandals.
