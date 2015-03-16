Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 16, 2015
1. Shailene Woodley
Insurgent star Shailene Woodley experimented with a risqué look for the movie’s Germany premiere, selecting an Emilia Wickstead design with a dramatic open keyhole collared top and a high-slit goldenrod skirt. She playfully accessorized with printed ankle-strap pumps.
March 16, 2015
2. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow took an elegant stance at the amfAR Hong Kong gala in a navy sleeveless cut-out Marc Jacobs column with bold embellishments at the skirt, loading up on the shine with brilliant Harry Winston diamonds.
March 16, 2015
3. Cate Blanchett
No signs of villainy here—Cate Blanchett went for a youthful look at the Sydney premiere of Cinderella in a striped Roksanda frock with a happy color palette of purple and electric coral, grounding the girly shades with classic black pumps.
March 16, 2015
4. Victoria Beckham
At the amfAR Hong Kong gala, Victoria Beckham struck minimalism-chic in a white high-neck sleeveless dress of her own design with a full, sweeping skirt and cut-outs at the bodice. White pumps completed her monochromatic palette.
March 16, 2015
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland bared her midriff at the 32nd Annual Paleyfest Modern Family event in a lavender bustier top and a white midi skirt, both by A.L.C., complete with a bejeweled graphic clutch and mint green Bionda Castana pumps.
