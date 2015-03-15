Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon aimed for springtime sartorial perfection in a flouncy floral skirt that she styled with a white top, her go-to white holdall and white wedged sandals.
-
March 15, 2015
2. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham got down and broody at the Alexander McQueen Savage Beauty Gala in a dramatic strapless floral cut-out gown of her own design, complete with smoldering eye makeup and black Casadei pumps.
-
March 15, 2015
3. Jessica Stam
Jessica Stam hit the Love Heals 2015 Gala in a pretty white sheath with contrast geometric accents along the shoulders and bodice that she complemented with strappy black pumps.
