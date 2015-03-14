Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 14, 2015
1. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was on fire, arriving on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a red-hot curve-hugging Preen dress, complete with gold hoops and matching red Casadei pumps.
March 14, 2015
2. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani pulled off a moto-chic look while out and about in LA in a sheer white top that she casually half-tucked into a pair of dark zippered skinnies. As for accessories, she went for reflective sunnies, an oversize shopper, and cool mesh open-toe booties.
March 14, 2015
3. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen mastered tricky in-between weather by pairing her draped LWD with an oversize slouchy gray knit, a gray felt wool hat, a cross-body holdall, and over-the-knee dove gray boots.
