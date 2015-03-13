Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 13, 2015
1. Kate Moss
Kate Moss was the star of the red carpet at the Alexander McQueen Gala in a dangerously sexy see-through black lace McQueen design that revealed a bodysuit underneath.
-
March 13, 2015
2. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell took on playful look at the Alexander McQueen Savage Beauty Fashion Gala in McQueen creation featuring a sheer petal-strewn bodice, a feathery skirt, and a fur shrug draped over one shoulder. Black lace-up pumps rounded out her ensemble.
-
March 13, 2015
3. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron was radiant on the red carpet at the Gunman premiere in a breezy printed and beaded blue silk georgette deep-V Gucci cocktail dress that she styled with a timepiece, a silver clutch, and black sandals.
-
March 13, 2015
4. Nicole Richie
At the Barely Famous premiere, Nicole Richie complemented her pink strands with a black Storets shift dress with a heavily bejeweled neckline and cuffs, and simple ankle-strap pumps.
-
March 13, 2015
5. Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris sizzled at the Alexander McQueen Gala in a fluid red satin McQueen stunner with split sleeves and a plunging neckline. Drop earrings, a black minaudiere, and black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals completed her look.
March 13, 20151 of 5
Kate Moss
Kate Moss was the star of the red carpet at the Alexander McQueen Gala in a dangerously sexy see-through black lace McQueen design that revealed a bodysuit underneath.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM