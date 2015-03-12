Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2015
1. Shailene Woodley
Insurgent star Shailene Woodley radiated elegance at the movie’s London premiere in a regal ivory silk cady gown with an open back and more than 100 hand-made silk cream organza strips applied on a layer of silk tulle.
-
March 12, 2015
2. Odeya Rush
Odeya Rush made a red-hot appearance at the Miu Miu fall/winter 2015 show in top-to-toe Miu Miu—sleeveless navy collared top and a patent red croc A-line skirt that she topped with a checked coat, a navy purse, and platform sandals.
-
March 12, 2015
3. Lily James
Lily James went for minimalism at the Toronto premiere of Cinderella in an off-white buttoned silk-and-wool dress with burgundy red Aquazzura pumps.
-
March 12, 2015
4. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Downton Abbey set in an elegant white Jojo Maman Bebe coat that she styled with black accessories. Classic perfection.
-
March 12, 2015
5. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba worked a tonal pink palette, hitting the streets of NYC in a pale turtleneck top, blush wide-leg pants that she topped with a rose double-face wool coat, all by Narciso Rodriguez, styling her pinks with a white carryall, a Ron Hami ring, and platforms.
