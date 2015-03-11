Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 11, 2015
1. Chloe Grace Moretz
At the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week, Chloe Grace Moretz (clad in top-to-toe Louis Vuitton) gave her printed ‘70s flares and black lace top a rock ‘n roll edge with a tough leather jacket.
-
March 11, 2015
2. Jennifer Connelly
Jennifer Connelly struck a spring-ready chord at the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2015 show in a printed velvet Louis Vuitton flouncy frock that she styled with a skinny belt at the waist and printed ankle-strap pumps.
-
March 11, 2015
3. Lily James
For her visit to the SiriusXM studios, Lily James flirted with florals in a sleeveless red-and-black frock dotted with sweet blooms. As for shoes, she went with delicate black ankle-strap sandals.
-
March 11, 2015
4. Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams did denim right for the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2015 show, styling her sleeveless zipper-front denim dress with patent black calf-high boots.
-
March 11, 2015
5. Kate Mara
Kate Mara sweetened up for the Valentino fall/winter 2015 show in top-to-toe Valentino, from her yellow-and-plum color-block collared Valentino frock to her striped cross-body purse right down to her studded T-strap pumps.
