Look of the Day
March 10, 2015
1. Lily James
Lily James looked spring-ready at the AOL Build Speaker Series to promote Cinderella, working a color palette of white and gold in elegant Camilla and Marc separates with a statement gold necklace, Jennifer Fisher rings, and metallic sandals.
March 10, 2015
2. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle struck bold at the Moet & Chandon event toasting Roger Federer in a printed diaphanous Preen wrap dress that she styled with a white box Lee Savage clutch and black strappy Brian Atwood sandals.
March 10, 2015
3. Elizabeth Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley was royalty in our eyes at the NYC premiere of The Royals, ruling the red carpet in a sexy curve-hugging one-shoulder lace-paneled number, complete with Chopard diamonds, a shimmery clutch, and gray pumps.
March 10, 2015
4. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain was snapped en route to the Saint Laurent fall/winter 2015 show rocking a star-spangled Saint Laurent frock that she topped with a sleek tux blazer, a set of ornate drop earrings, a chain-strap purse, and black patent platforms.
March 10, 2015
5. Emma Watson
UN Women Global Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson made an appearance at the live Q&A commemorating International Women’s Day in a buffalo plaid A.L.C top tucked into black gauchos that she paired with menswear-inspired flats.
