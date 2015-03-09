Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2015
1. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana went for a sexy-chic look for the Moet & Chandon toast to Roger Federer in a sleek white Altuzarra blazer with lace-up detailing layered over a matching white dress that she styled with two-toned Louboutin pumps.
-
March 9, 2015
2. Lorde
Lorde made the rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stopping by the Chloe fall/winter 2015 show in a sheer white oversize Chloe blouse that she paired with wide-leg navy trousers that she styled with cuffs on each wrist, a chain-strap cross-body purse and strappy sandals.
-
March 9, 2015
3. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington struck a pose at the Paleyfest LA Scandal event in an embroidered collared Mary Katrantzou dress with a sparkly bodice and an A-line skirt, picking up on the yellow and black color palette with a black clutch, sunny pumps, Isharya earrings, and a Jennifer Fisher cuff.
-
March 9, 2015
4. Lily James
For a screening of Cinderella, Lily James eschewed her usual fairy-tale frocks and opted for a brick red-and-black floral lace embroidered Dolce & Gabbana number with Jennifer Fisher rings and black Stuart Weitzman sandals.
-
March 9, 2015
5. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson made her Paris Fashion Week debut, taking her front row seat at the Dior fall/winter 2015 show in top-to-toe Dior: a black off-the-shoulder silk cadi top with black pants, complete with statement earrings, a pink cuff, a mini top-handle purse, and black pumps.
