Look of the Day
March 8, 2015
1. Gigi Hadid
Model du jour Gigi Hadid hit the Balmain after-show dinner in a stunning cobalt blue windowpane-print Balmain bustier top and matching belted flared pants, complete with a black topper, a clutch and open-toed sandals.
March 8, 2015
2. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles took her front row seat at the Lanvin fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week a layered teal Lanvin number that she styled with a shaggy emerald green topper, a playful cross-body, and fringed yellow Aquazurra sandals.
March 8, 2015
3. Jessica Stam
Jessica Stam made an appearance at the Balmain after-show dinner, selecting a citrus orange belted Balmain jumpsuit with sheer black panels that she styled with a black clutch and metallic gold pumps.
March 8, 2015
4. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga was snapped in Paris in a rather modest look. Well, modest for her. She wore a off-the-shoulder black top embellished with oversize gold round buttons with a white thigh-high slit skirt and asymmetric cut-out patent black pumps.
