Look of the Day
March 7, 2015
1. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts went on a shopping spree in Los Angeles in a striped black-and-white Pam & Gela pullover and dark skinnies that she styled with a statement-making leopard-print Coach peacoat, a red carryall, and menswear-inspired brogues.
March 7, 2015
2. Gigi Hadid
Model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid perfected her off-duty style with a black top and destroyed Joe’s jeans that she topped with a blue printed Iro moto-style jacket, reflective Krewe sunnies, and white Ash kicks.
March 7, 2015
3. Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani kicked up her style game and gave her all-black ensemble—a turtleneck knit and coated skinnies—a killer spin with cool cut-out strappy heels.
