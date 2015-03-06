Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 6, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo put together another on-point outfit as she hit the Chalayan fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a slouchy oatmeal turtleneck knit that she tucked into a white leather midi-length pencil with fringe detailing. Round shades, a white clutch, and lavender pumps rounded out her pastel-perfect ensemble.
-
March 6, 2015
2. Lily James
Lily James kept up her fairy tale streak, gracing the red carpet at the Mexico premiere of Cinderella in another fanciful ensemble. She selected a sweeping icy blue Prada chiffon gown encrusted with crystals at the bodice complete with a silver metal Anya Hindmarch clutch and starburst earrings.
-
March 6, 2015
3. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles continued to make her rounds at Paris Fashion Week, stopping by the Balmain fall/winter 2015 show in a Balmain ensemble, which consisted of a sleek white caped top and belted wide-leg pants. A wooden clutch and black sandals completed her look.
-
March 6, 2015
4. Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was positively peachy at the Amope event in a cut-out neon peach Elizabeth and James number with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and embellished peep-toes.
-
March 6, 2015
5. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss took time out of her jam-packed Fashion Week schedule to stop by the LVMH Prize Young Fashion Designer 2015 event in top-to-toe Louis Vuitton, from the navy ribbed top casually half-tucked into a striped leather mini to the chain cross-body purse to the calf-high boots.
March 6, 20151 of 5
Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo put together another on-point outfit as she hit the Chalayan fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a slouchy oatmeal turtleneck knit that she tucked into a white leather midi-length pencil with fringe detailing. Round shades, a white clutch, and lavender pumps rounded out her pastel-perfect ensemble.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM