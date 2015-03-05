Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 5, 2015
1. Kendall Jenner
Reality star-turned-model Kendall Jenner hit the streets of Paris in a glam high-shine mirrored crop top and a pretty peach high-slit skirt that she expertly grounded with a cool pair of black-and-white low-tops.
-
March 5, 2015
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo arrived at the Carven fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a navy embroidered patch dress by Dior that she styled with a fur stole (draped over her arm), reflective sunnies, and black Aquazurra boots from her capsule collection.
-
March 5, 2015
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow supported host Jerry Seinfeld at the inaugural Fatherhood Lunch to benefit Baby Buggy in a minimalist strapless white top, a black A-line skirt, and black strappy ankle-tie pumps.
-
March 5, 2015
4. Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles made a stylish statement at the Carven fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a red-on-red tonal look in which she coupled a striped turtleneck knit with a thigh high-slit pencil skirt, both by Carven, and topped with a luxe burgundy fur coat, a neutral box clutch, and strappy Malone Souliers pumps.
-
March 5, 2015
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley dined out in Beverly Hills, cementing her place in street style stardom with a shimmery floral top that she paired with a sharp tuxedo blazer, leather pants, a black clutch, and studded Brian Atwood ankle-strap sandals.
