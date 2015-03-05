Solange Knowles made a stylish statement at the Carven fall/winter 2015 show during Paris Fashion Week in a red-on-red tonal look in which she coupled a striped turtleneck knit with a thigh high-slit pencil skirt, both by Carven, and topped with a luxe burgundy fur coat, a neutral box clutch, and strappy Malone Souliers pumps.