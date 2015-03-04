Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 4, 2015
1. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland stood out at The Kindred Foundation for Adoption fundraiser, working the red carpet in a searing neon pink number. Its sleek silhouette and modest hemline gave the youthful shade a sophisticated spin. She accessorized with select rings by Doves by Doron Paloma and Casa Reale, and black Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
March 4, 2015
2. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts was also at The Kindred Foundation for Adoption fundraiser, but she went with classic black, selecting a flirty sleeveless Cynthia Rowley LBD with a ruffled hem. Her shoe of choice? Black lace-up sandals.
March 4, 2015
3. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore left the set of The View in a black-and-green checked neck-tie dress that she styled with a fuzzy black cocoon coat, a black carryall, and cool strappy Aquazzura booties.
March 4, 2015
4. Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung toughened up a sheer spring-ready white midi-length skirt with a striped tank by twenty, a leather moto-style jacket, and cut-out Sol Sana booties. The finishing touch? Her adorable new pup!
March 4, 2015
5. Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevigny hit the New York City series premiere of Bloodline in a playful mixed-print Louis Vuitton frock with knee-high red croc leather boots.
