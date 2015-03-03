Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 3, 2015
1. Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren worked the red carpet at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2015 Spring Gala in a stunning long-sleeve navy Stella McCartney gown with embellished sheer illusion panels on each side that carved out an hourglass silhouette. The finishing touches? Diamond drop earrings, an delicate choker necklace, and a silver clutch.
-
March 3, 2015
2. Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough struck monochromaticism at the SiriusXM Studios in a nude Reed Krakoff cami that she tucked into a matching nude perforated pencil skirt that she styled with Jennifer Fisher and Monica Vinader jewelry and printed Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
March 3, 2015
3. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum showed off her enviably long limbs at the America’s Got Talent season 10 red carpet event in a strapless black leather mini with embellished pumps.
-
March 3, 2015
4. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner hit the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2015 Spring Gala in a classic fit-and-flared LBD, pairing it with Anita Ko jewelry, a gold timepiece, black tights, and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
March 3, 20151 of 4
Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren worked the red carpet at the Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2015 Spring Gala in a stunning long-sleeve navy Stella McCartney gown with embellished sheer illusion panels on each side that carved out an hourglass silhouette. The finishing touches? Diamond drop earrings, an delicate choker necklace, and a silver clutch.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM