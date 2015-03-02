Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 2, 2015
1. Lily James
Lily James channeled her inner princess at the Los Angeles premiere of Cinderella in a breathtaking voluminous aqua cloud of tulle, courtesy of Elie Saab Haute Couture, embroidered with silk threads, sequins and Swarovski crystals. For accessories, she added shine with Kwiat diamonds and a dose of whimsy with an enchanting clock Charlotte Olympia box clutch.
March 2, 2015
2. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland shimmered at the LA premiere of Cinderella in a charcoal crystal-beaded Naeem Khan silk gazar cocktail that she styled with an EFFY Jewelry diamond ring and metallic silver Brian Atwood sandals.
March 2, 2015
3. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett struck a pose at the Cinderella premiere in a custom black-and-ivory Celine design. But what really made a statement? The stunning pendant necklace that encircled her neck.
March 2, 2015
4. Lea Michele
Lea Michele took the plunge at the Family Equality Council’s Los Angeles Awards Dinner in a sexy black Mason by Michelle Mason jumpsuit with a down-to-there neckline, complete with red suede Barbara Bui pumps.
March 2, 2015
5. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore suited up for the 2015 Canadian Screen Awards, looking adorably dapper in a black tux with a sheer black top underneath and black patent peep-toes.
