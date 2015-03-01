Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
March 1, 2015
1. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon perfected her spring-ready look with a breezy aqua button-down that she styled with crisp white accents, which included her A-line mini, her tote, and pumps.
March 1, 2015
2. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie worked the wide-leg pant trend when she stepped out in black high-waisted Marni trousers that she topped with a nude silk Marni long-sleeve shirt and a floral print Brock Collection coat, complete with a bright orange cross-body and black lace Kurt Geiger pumps.
March 1, 2015
3. Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson gave her flared denim one-piece a tough edge with a black leather moto-style jacket, a chunky black scarf, a black carryall, and boots.
March 1, 2015
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde stuck to the same color family, complementing her blue checked lace-accented dress with a navy parka and teal suede Casadei pumps.
