Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 28, 2015
1. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron shone bright at The Warner Music Brit Party 2015 in a shiny gold foil midi-length skirt that she winter-proofed with a black cropped knit, a black topper, and black accessories.
February 28, 2015
2. Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union spiced things up when she stepped out in a fiery red L.K. Bennett skirted dress that she grounded with a tweed gray Dorothee Schumacher coat, black gloves, a Chanel purse, and nude pumps.
February 28, 2015
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stole the spotlight at the Brit Awards Universal after-party in a gold crystal-embroidered Antonio Berardi sheath, complete with a sleek blazer and delicate black sandals.
