Look of the Day
February 27, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth reached for the gold at the Coca-Cola Bottle: An American Icon at 100 Exhibition with a black and metallic textured Angel Sanchez turtleneck dress that she styled with a Rauwolf clutch and ankle-strap Aquazzura pumps.
February 27, 2015
2. Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung hit the Prada fall/winter 2015 show during Milan Fashion, grounding a gold brocade skirt with a cheery Kelly green knit and accessorizing with a carryall and black mules.
February 27, 2015
3. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was snapped leaving her hotel in London in a black belted kimona-style top with a long sheer skirt and nude ankle-strap sandals.
February 27, 2015
4. Robin Wright
Robin Wright suited up for House of Cards season premiere in London in a sleek white pantsuit with a black cami underneath and python pumps.
