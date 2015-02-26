Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 26, 2015
1. Rita Ora
Rita Ora eschewed gowns for the 2015 Brit Awards and instead opted for a stunning bronze crystal- and sequin-embroidered Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, complete with Stephen Webster jewelry.
-
February 26, 2015
2. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift worked her curves at the 2015 Brit Awards in a black silk cady Roberto Cavalli Atelier gown embroidered with a red lacquered dragon made of baguette crystals, beads, sequins, and silk threads for a 3D effect. As for jewels, she went with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
-
February 26, 2015
3. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss wore a slinky cut-out Tom Ford design fresh off the fall 2015 runway, which was rendered in black-and-white for her 2015 Brit Awards red carpet walk.
-
February 26, 2015
4. Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian made a speech at the 2015 Brit Awards in a fiercely sexy open-knit Julien Macdonald jumpsuit that she styled with a Lucien Campbell London choker and killer Alaia cut-out booties.
-
February 26, 2015
5. Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko was a vision at The Warner Music Brit Party 2015 in a sleeveless white midi-length dress. She gave her look a playful spin with fun elements, like a hot pink ombre clutch and metallic rose pumps.
February 26, 20151 of 5
Rita Ora
Rita Ora eschewed gowns for the 2015 Brit Awards and instead opted for a stunning bronze crystal- and sequin-embroidered Zuhair Murad Couture jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, complete with Stephen Webster jewelry.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM