Look of the Day
February 25, 2015
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift hit the right note at the Elle Style Awards 2015 in a sexy green Julien Macdonald design (fresh off the fall 2015 runway) with cut-out straps, black lace accents, and a zipper front. Her shoe of choice? Black Giuseppe Zanotti mules.
February 25, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger accepted a Film Actress of the Year award at the Elle Style Awards 2015 in a sweet pale pink sequined lace frock, adding touches of modern shine (to match the silver pleat) with an Edie Parker clutch, H. Stern crescent-shaped earrings, and metallic pumps.
February 25, 2015
3. Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie graced the LA premiere of Focus in a gorgeous black-and-white Giambattista Valli Haute Couture creation with a floral applique-lined bodice and a long sheer skirt.
February 25, 2015
4. Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal stood out on the red carpet at the Elle Style Awards 2015 in a sculpted one-shoulder coral Roland Mouret sheath, complete with a playfully printed Proenza Schoulder clutch and taupe suede pumps.
February 25, 2015
5. January Jones
January Jones took the futuristic route for The Last Man on Earth premiere, hitting the red carpet in a cool metallic blue patterned Mary Katrantzou number that she styled with side-swept waves and black pumps.
