Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 24, 2015
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne, clad in top-to-toe Burberry, brought her trademark downtown edge to the Burberry Prorsum fall/winter 2015 show when she took her seat in a shearling-lined moto jacket layered over a burgundy lace mini, complete with patterned thigh-high boots.
-
February 24, 2015
2. Alexa Chung
Fashion Week fixture Alexa Chung dropped by the Christopher Kane fall/winter 2015 at London Fashion Week in a modern black-and-white color-block knit that she paired with black patent leather Christopher Kane skirt with a zippered slit, with black loafer pumps.
-
February 24, 2015
3. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift struck a pose outside BBC Radio 1 in London in a glittery navy long-sleeve frock that she styled with Dana Rebecca Designs earrings, a Melissa Kaye Jewelry ring, and classic black pumps.
-
February 24, 2015
4. Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek sweetened up with pops of pale pink, taking her front row seat at the Christopher Kane fall/winter 2015 show in a black Christopher Kane dress with pink accents and a matching pink leather cross-body, complete with sheer tights and black pumps.
-
February 24, 2015
5. Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski showed off her enviably long, lean legs at the Giles fall/winter 2015 show in a sexy black long-sleeve lace mini with metallic silver Brian Atwood pumps.
