Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 23, 2015
1. Lady Gaga
For the Oscars after-party, Lady Gaga traded in her voluminous custom Azzedine Alaia creation for a super sultry, vampy black gown with a dramatic train. Diamond jewelry and dark lip completed her look.
-
February 23, 2015
2. Diane Kruger
Fashion’s favorite star Diane Kruger made a statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a red silk crepe draped one-shoulder Donna Karan Atelier gown with a wide side slit that revealed matching cigarette pants. The finishing touches? H. Stern jewelry, a playful sticker Anya Hindmarch clutch, and delicate pale sandals.
-
February 23, 2015
3. Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman epitomized elegance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in a minimalist white long-sleeve heavy silk gown, adding subtle touches of shine with drop earrings and a metallic clutch.
-
February 23, 2015
4. Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld made a statement at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in an ikat embroidered sleeveless Andrew Gn gown with an exquisite brocade skirt.
-
February 23, 2015
5. Emma Stone
Emma Stone took the plunge for her Oscars after-party look, swapping her beaded chartreuse Elie Saab number for a navel-plunging burgundy lace Altuzarra piece (fresh off the fall 2015 runway) with black peep-toe sandals.
