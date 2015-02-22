Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2015
1. Alexa Chung
At the launch event of W Beijing, Alexa Chung channeled a ‘70s aesthetic (a major trend for spring) in a shin-grazing suede skirt that she styled with a black blouse, a black choker, gray topper, and patent black boots.
-
February 22, 2015
2. Sienna Miller
As guest of honor, Sienna Miller took her front row seat at the Calvin Klein fall/winter 2015 show in an ivory patchwork jacket and knit dress by Calvin Klein Collection, with black platform sandals.
-
February 22, 2015
3. Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana made her first public appearance since giving birth, hitting Alfre Woodard’s Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree in a ruffled blue Lanvin number that she styled with a belt, Irene Neuwirth jewelry, a black clutch, and printed Kurt Geiger pumps.
-
February 22, 2015
4. Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham stepped out in her own design, shrugging on a chain-embellished black coat layered over an all-black ensemble, accessorizing with a matching chain-link purse and pumps.
February 22, 20151 of 4
Alexa Chung
At the launch event of W Beijing, Alexa Chung channeled a ‘70s aesthetic (a major trend for spring) in a shin-grazing suede skirt that she styled with a black blouse, a black choker, gray topper, and patent black boots.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM