February 21, 2015
1. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo proved that cold-weather fashion can still be chic, hitting the New York Fashion Week circuit in a chunky camel cable knit and a bright turquoise midi skirt, with a fur stole, Westward Leaning shades, and burgundy Louboutin boots.
February 21, 2015
2. Allison Williams
Following the Michael Kors fall/winter 2015 show, Allison Williams switched her look and attended the Michael Kors eyewear launch celebration in a black-and-white soutache-embroidered Michael Kors dress with black patent Aquazzura pumps.
February 21, 2015
3. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson worked the one-piece wonder at the Michael Kors eyewear launch celebration in a sexy-sophisticated black Michael Kors racerback jumpsuit that she styled with a simple black clutch and effortless strands.
February 21, 2015
4. Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss stepped out in NYC and braved the cold in a white cropped Jonathan Simkhai cape Oxford shirt that she styled with black high-waisted trousers, a sleek gray topper, a Chanel purse, and black menswear-inspired flats.
