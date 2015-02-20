Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 20, 2015
1. Emily Blunt
For the unite4:humanity event, Emily Blunt skipped the classic little black dress and went for one by Peter Pilotto playfully embroidered with bright pop of color, accessorizing with Sylva & Cie jewelry and orange Kurt Geiger pumps.
February 20, 2015
2. Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington hit Alfre Woodard’s Oscar’s Sistahs Soiree in a structured floral-print color-blocked Sophia Kah design that she styled with long Jennifer Meyer earrings and forest green pumps.
February 20, 2015
3. Camilla Belle
Camilla Belle suited up for the unite4:humanity event in an incredibly sophisticated black shawl collar tux and wide-leg pants by Monique Lhuillier, adding a sexy element with a cut-out embellished top underneath, a black clutch, and tousled waves.
February 20, 2015
4. Halle Berry
Halle Berry made a flirty entrance at the unite4:humanity event in a sexy-sweet sleeveless front-zipper asymmetric David Koma frock, with Antonini diamond cuffs, a Nasrin Imani diamond ring, and cap-toe pumps.
February 20, 2015
5. Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Gugu Mbatha-Raw was a vision at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon in an ivory-and-blue floral-embroidered Carolina Herrera cocktail dress that she complemented with sapphire Kwiat jewelry and dark pumps.
