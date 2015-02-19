Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
February 19, 2015
1. Kate Hudson
At the Michael Kors fall/winter 2015 show, Kate Hudson matched her sunny disposition with a cheery, spring-ready Michael Kors ensemble that included a sunny daffodil cropped knit, a daffodil peony-print skirt, and a python clutch. Her shoe of choice? Nude Giuseppe Zanotti pumps.
February 19, 2015
2. Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara hit the Vanity Fair and Barneys New York dinner benefiting Oxfam, dining out in a black sleeveless Celine tunic with embellished cut-outs on each side, and matching black pants.
February 19, 2015
3. Blake Lively
Blake Lively made her second public appearance after giving birth, gracing the Marchesa fall/winter 2015 show in a black top and a voluminous hummingbird-print midi-length skirt by Marchesa, topping off her look with a cropped jacket and pale yellow Louboutin pumps.
February 19, 2015
4. Allison Williams
Allison Williams took her front row seat at the Michael Kors fall/winter 2015 show in an indigo embroidered Michael Kors skirt set, complete with a Michael Kors foldover clutch, Graziela Gems ear cuffs, and rings by EF Collection and EFFY Jewelry.
February 19, 2015
5. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt gave the cold shoulder at the Vanity Fair and Barneys York Dinner benefiting Oxfam in a navy off-the-shoulder stripe Christopher Kane number, complete with Sylva & Cie jewelry and metallic green Kurt Geiger pumps.
