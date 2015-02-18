Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 18, 2015
1. Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum hosted the 17th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, and she certainly looked the part. The star dropped jaws in a stunning pale pink silk crepe Donna Karan Atelier creation with a low-V criss-cross neckline. Diamond Martin Katz jewelry and a sparkly clutch rounded out her look.
-
February 18, 2015
2. Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka struck a pose at the Costume Designers Guild Awards in a full tea-length Oscar de la Renta design with green floral embroidery, styling her look with Jennifer Meyer jewelry, a black Edie Parker clutch, and black satin Brian Atwood sandals.
-
February 18, 2015
3. Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid braved the NYC cold in top-to-toe Tory Burch for the designer’s fall/winter 2015 show at NYFW, layering her pleat-front linen shell top and cotton crepe skirt with a feather-motif embellished long burlap coat and accessorizing with a quilted envelope clutch and black sandals.
-
February 18, 2015
4. Naomi Watts
At the Bulgari pre-Oscar event, Naomi Watts stole the spotlight in a ruffled strapless Antonio Berardi LWD, adding shine with a sapphire Bulgari stunner of a necklace. Other accessories included a classic black clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
February 18, 2015
5. Sarah Hyland
Sarah Hyland hit the Vanity Fair and Fiat celebration of Young Hollywood party in a black-and-white windowpane Dsquared2 frock that she styled with Beladora jewels, a black-and-metallic Oroton clutch and jeweled Nicholas Kirkwood pumps.
