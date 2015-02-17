Jun 18, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 17, 2015
1. Victoria Beckham
Even Victoria Beckham’s off-duty style is posh! The designer weathered the NYC cold in a cozy camel sweater that she styled with a knotted scarf, sleek black culottes, and platform lace-up heels.
-
February 17, 2015
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo winter-proofed her front row look at Carolina Herrera by styling her pretty black-and-white sleeveless CH Carolina Herrera floral cloque dress with a black long-sleeve top underneath, black tights, and boots.
-
February 17, 2015
3. Rihanna
Rihanna made an entrance at the Zac Posen fall/winter 2015 show when she took her seat in a sculpted wide deep-V plum Zac Posen design that she accessorized with Suzanne Kalan hoop earrings, a Casa Reale diamond bracelet, and black sandals.
-
February 17, 2015
4. Keira Knightley
Mom-to-be Keira Knightley stepped out for the TimesTalk and TIFF event, dressing up her baby bump in a flirty custom red floral applique Alexander Lewis dress with matching pink Manolo Blahnik x Alexander Lewis pumps.
-
February 17, 2015
5. Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron took her front row seat at the Carolina Herrera fall/winter 2015 show in a belted blue multicolored floral-print Carolina Herrera dress that she coupled with a black suede CH Carolina Herrera clutch, tights, and black pumps.
February 17, 20151 of 5
Victoria Beckham
Even Victoria Beckham’s off-duty style is posh! The designer weathered the NYC cold in a cozy camel sweater that she styled with a knotted scarf, sleek black culottes, and platform lace-up heels.
Must Reads
Jun 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Amal Clooney Proves That a Jumpsuit Can Be Just As Glamorous as a Dress
Jun 14, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
Meghan Markle Just Redefined the Word Elegant With Her Latest Outfit
Jun 13, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Priyanka Chopra's Date-Night Style Is All the Summer Outfit Inspiration You Need
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Lupita Nyong'o's $5,000 Clutch Must Be Seen to Be Believed
Jun 11, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Wore This Season's Biggest Shoe Trend
Jun 8, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Amal Clooney Gives a Chic Lesson in Formal Wear
Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:45 AM